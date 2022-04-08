Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 1,986 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $21,786.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $174,727.32.

On Monday, March 7th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 36,677 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $406,747.93.

On Friday, March 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 24,200 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $274,428.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market cap of $248.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 17.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

