Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Position Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,911. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

