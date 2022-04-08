Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

