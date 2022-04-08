Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.