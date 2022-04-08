BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $111,738.60 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BB opened at $6.77 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,988,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

