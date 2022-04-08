Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of BLND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,856. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

