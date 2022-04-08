Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

BRBS stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

