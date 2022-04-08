Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
BRBS stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.22.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
