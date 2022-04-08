BMO Capital Markets Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

