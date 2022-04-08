BNP Paribas Upgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to “Outperform”

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY remained flat at $$6.82 during midday trading on Friday. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.