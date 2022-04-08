Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.01. 5,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

