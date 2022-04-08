Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.39. 2,334,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,708. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.73.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

