Bonhill Group’s (BONH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 5.56 ($0.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.35.

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,213.11). Also, insider Laurie Benson purchased 48,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,413.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 298,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,020.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

