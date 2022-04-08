Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAH. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

