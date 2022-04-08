Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAH. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.