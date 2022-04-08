BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

