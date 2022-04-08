Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bowman Consulting Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 0.07% 2.54% 1.33% Bowman Consulting Group Competitors -22.67% -15.80% -3.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bowman Consulting Group Competitors 176 714 1015 27 2.46

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million $300,000.00 250.86 Bowman Consulting Group Competitors $1.69 billion $120.63 million 21.36

Bowman Consulting Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

