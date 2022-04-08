Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,912,019.88 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $36.55. 915,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,562. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

