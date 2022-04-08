Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

