Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

BHF opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

