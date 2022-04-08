BrightView (NYSE:BV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

BV stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in BrightView by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in BrightView by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

