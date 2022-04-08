British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 3,516,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,078. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

