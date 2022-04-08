Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $603.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,002. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $596.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $246.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.