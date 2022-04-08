Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $59.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 4,036,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $614.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

