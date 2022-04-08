Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $17.77 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

