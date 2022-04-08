Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) to announce $79.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $329.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $332.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,077. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

