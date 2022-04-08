Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $857.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

