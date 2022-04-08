Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will report $218.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.40 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $234.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $951.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.20 million to $957.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVO stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

