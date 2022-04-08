Brokerages Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDBX. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDBX traded down 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.92. 3,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.34. Redbox Entertainment has a 1-year low of 1.61 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.