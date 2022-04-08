Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of RBBN stock remained flat at $$3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 338,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.