Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $261.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $261.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.10 million, with estimates ranging from $275.40 million to $280.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $39.46 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.