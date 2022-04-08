Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to report sales of $973.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.70 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Terex reported sales of $864.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Terex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Terex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. 19,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

