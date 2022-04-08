Brokerages Expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.31). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

LIAN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 975,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,625. LianBio has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

