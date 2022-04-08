Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.05) and the highest is ($3.44). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($11.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($11.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.49. 117,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,849. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,508,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

