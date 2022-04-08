Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

