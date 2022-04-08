Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.96. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 906,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.