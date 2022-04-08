Brokerages Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,692,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

