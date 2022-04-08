Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target at $103.33

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

