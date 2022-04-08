Brokerages Set Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) PT at $6.00

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

