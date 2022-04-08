Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $63.51

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

