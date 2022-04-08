Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT at $61.80

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 427,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.