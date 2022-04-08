Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.