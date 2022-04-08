Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Price Target at €101.38

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.38 ($111.40).

KRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($132.97) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($143.96) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Krones stock traded up €0.90 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €72.25 ($79.40). 30,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($74.18) and a one year high of €99.60 ($109.45).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

