Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $112.20

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

OXM stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.44. 307,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

