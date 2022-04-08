Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $279.04

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.04.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

