Brokerages Set Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT at $386.20

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.20.

SBBTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

