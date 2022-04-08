Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target at $6.03

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares worth $31,861. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 222,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.