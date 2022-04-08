Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.26.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.