Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target at $6.80

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

WKHS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

