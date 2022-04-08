Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Target Price at C$3.75

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

TSE XBC traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.11. 266,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.79.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

