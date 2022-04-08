Brokers Offer Predictions for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

