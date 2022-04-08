Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

